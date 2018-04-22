BENGALURU: Sanjaynagar police on Saturday filed a case against three students of a private college for creating ruckus in the locality during a birthday party. One of the accused was celebrating his birthday and burst crackers late at night. Furious residents called the police and three of them were taken into custody. They were booked under Section 92 (punishment of certain street offences and nuisance) of the Karnataka Police Act and were let off after a stern warning.

A senior police officer said the incident took place around 12.30 am when Rajath (27), Harsha (24) and Prashanth (23), residents of Jaladarshini Layout, came near Bhoopasandra and started bursting crackers. They also started shouting, which led residents to come out and see what was happening. The locals noticed that the students were under the influence of alcohol as Rajath had hosted a party at a nearby bar. The three accused were taken for medical tests and doctors confirmed that they were drunk over permissible limits for driving.

Based on the complaint by a resident, a case was filed against the students. It is learnt that they also refused to sign their statements. However, they were let off after a stern warning by a senior police officer.

Sadashivaiah H M, a resident of Boopasandra, told The New Indian Express that such incidents are common in the locality and that residents are fed up with these incidents occurring regularly. "The police should take strict action instead of warning. A couple of serious incidents occurred a few years ago, but no case was registered."