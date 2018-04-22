BENGALURU: In a first of its kind incident in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), two top managers in its Human Resource department have been sent back to their parent department this week for allegedly forging official documents to promote themselves. The move has also resulted a major breakthrough in the talks that took place between the Corporation and the Union as the need to remove the two officials was a recurring demand from employees.

According to Metro sources, Additional General Manager Hariswamy, has been sent packing to the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd while Deputy General Manager I V Anuradha has been posted to the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Limited. Both their designations are not authorised by the company and the duo have self-promoted themselves by tampering documents.

The incident of forging documents occurred a few days after December 10, 2017, the date the previous Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola stepped down. "The previous MD had okayed the elevation of Deputy General Manager Harisamy as Senior General Manager and Anuradha from Manager to Assistant General Manager," said a top official. "Using a whitener, Harisamy had rewritten his designation as Additional General Manager, one step higher in the managerial hierarchy. In a similar fashion, he tampered with the promotion letter of Anuradha and promoted her as Deputy General Manager," another official explained.

The move ensured big personal salary hikes but the two HR officials ensured other employees did not get any benefits, he added.

A long time Metro employee said, "The duo had literally terrorised the nearly 1,500 Metro employees by issuing memos and chargesheets for minor incidents and stalling genuine demands. In fact, a key demand for most of the employees in the ongoing tussle between the management and employees over a strike call was the removal of them," said an employee.

A top source familiar with all internal matters said the two employees were mainly responsible for the Union's call to strike work last month. "After the halt in train operations for half a day following a snap stir on June 7, 2017 the Operations Manager at Baiyappanahalli B L Yashwanth Chavan held regular weekly grievance meetings and compiled their demands in a big dossier. Hikes in salaries and promotions for the Operations and Maintenance team figured in them. Harisamy was totally against implementing them. He constantly evaded when asked about the file and finally said the dossier had been misplaced and got lost,"

After repeated complaints against them, the top management held discussions with them. "They confessed to their actions in a meeting held last week," another official said.

Asked to comment about the issue, BMRCL Managing Director Mahendra Jain merely said, "We have repatriated both to their parent departments. Anuradha was given her letter on April 17 and Harisamy on April 20. We hade also received complaints that they were creating a lot of friction inside the office."

On the possibility of lodging a police complaint, he said, "A departmental inquiry against both of them will follow."