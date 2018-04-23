BENGALURU: Income Tax officials have seized Rs 2.19 crore in cash after the Ulsoor police, along with officials from the Election Commission, intercepted a vehicle and found the cash. Investigations revealed that the cash was being ferried to be deposited to several ATMs in the city.

Police said they were checking vehicles at the check post near Ulsoor Lake on Old Madras Road on Saturday night. They stopped a car and found cash over Rs 2 crore when searched. They detained the people and alerted the I-T department officials.

“Those carrying the cash claimed that they belonged to a private cash management services company that deposits cash in ATMs. They were carrying the cash to be deposited in 24 ATMs of private banks in Whitefield area. As their official vehicle broke down mid-way, they had shifted the cash boxes to another car, and also showed some documents. The I-T officials, however, were not convinced and seized the cash, asking them to bring more documents,” sources said. A case has been registered at Ulsoor police station in this regard.

Rs 42 LAKH UNACCOUNTED CASH SEIZED

Devanahalli police have seized unaccounted cash of Rs 42 lakh at the election check post at Rani Circle on Saturday night.

Police said the cash was found when they searched a private bus that was coming from Hyderabad to the city. The person did not produce any documents related to the cash. Thus, he was detained and the cash was seized. The case will be handed over to the I-T department for further probe. On Thursday midnight, unaccounted cash over Rs 63 lakh was seized in two separate cases at the same check post while over Rs 52 lakh was seized on Friday.