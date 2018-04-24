BENGALURU: Days after the state department of primary and secondary education took the initiative of implementing a revised fee structure from the upcoming academic year, some officials are allegedly putting pressure on private schools to fix an annual fee.

According to the information available, the Block Education Officers (BEOs) are illegally putting pressure on schools to fix a fee. "When there is no official notification from the department, how can the BEOs fix the fee?" asked one of the private school management representatives.

BEOs are asking schools to fix the fee ranging between `500 and `10,000 annually. D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of associated management of primary and secondary schools in state, said that they have raised a complaint with department officials in this regard.