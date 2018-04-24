BENGALURU: Even as some Congress leaders in the city are concerned about Mohammed Nalapad Haris incident having an adverse impact in their constituencies, Shantinagar MLA N A Haris seems to be confident of winning May 12 polls. "I am confident of winning from Shantinagar and making a hat-trick," the Congress leader said before filing nomination for the polls.

His son and associates had allegedly assaulted a youth in a city pub and are in judicial custody. Fearing that the incident may have an impact on the party during the elections, the Congress had withheld his name for sometime. His name was announced in the second list that was released on Sunday evening.

"Shantinagar is like mini-India. I will work to develop the constituency as one of the most important business hubs in the city. In the last five years, we have got grants worth several crores. Many projects have been completed in Shantinagar and many more have been taken up," he said. According to a party leader, Haris was accompanied by around 5,000 people when he went to the office of the Returning Officer to file nominations, after visiting temples, a church and a madarsa.

"I am thankful to the Congress leaders, who stood by me during difficult times," Haris said without mentioning the incident involving his son. After his son was held for assaulting a youth, some intellectuals had urged the party not to give a ticket to him. However, considering winnability as a factor, Congress is said to have decided to give him the party ticket.

Congress, BJP, JD (S) and leaders from other parties have filed their nominations across the state. In Bengaluru, ministers KJ George, Krishna Byregowda, Roshan Baig and others filed their nominations. In all, 2,394 candidates have filed nominations and Tuesday is the last date for filing nomination for May 12 polls.

Shettar’s assets almost tripled in just five years

Hubballi: The value of total assets of senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar has almost tripled in the last five years. In an affidavit filed before the returning officer while submitting his nomination papers, Shettar declared that he owns moveable and immovable assets worth B11.50 crore. The value of his assets was B4.44 crore in 2013 and B99.42 lakh in 2008. Shettar and his wife do not own any vehicles.