BENGALURU: In relief to the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), the High Court on Monday asked the UGC to take a decision on the application submitted by the KSOU through online seeking recognition for the year 2018-19, expeditiously and in accordance with law.

However, the court kept in abeyance the operation and effect of the order of the single bench which directed the UGC to grant recognition to the varsity to offer in-house non-technical courses for the academic year 2017-18, until final disposal of appeal.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar passed this interim order after hearing the appeal filed by the UGC against the order of single judge order dated December 12, 2017.

While allowing the petition filed by the KSOU, the single judge had directed the UGC to grant recognition to the open varsity for 2017-18 to offer in-house non-technical programmes within two weeks.

"So far as the present appeal is concerned, having regard to the circumstances, it is considered appropriate to take up the matter for hearing at an early date, while keeping in abeyance the operation and effect of the order impugned until final disposal of appeal. This appeal be posted for hearing on June 11, 2018," the court said.During the hearing, the counsel of the UGC submitted that though the direction of Single Judge in the order impugned, for granting recognition to the KSOU for the academic year 2017-18, is being questioned in this appeal, the KSOU has made online application for recognition for the academic year 2018-19 and the said application is under process.

The counsel further submitted that the UGC shall take objective decision on such an application for the academic year 2018-19, irrespective of the pendency of this litigation and irrespective of fact that recognition for the previous year, 2017-18, was not accorded to the University.

Bar council election: HC notice to BCI and Tribunal

Bengaluru: In response to a petition filed by city-based advocates with regard to election held to the Karnataka State Bar Council, the Karnataka High Court on Monday ordered notice to the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the Election Tribunal Committee. A division bench of Justice H G Ramesh and Justice B Sreenivase Gowda ordered notice after hearing the petition filed by Senior Advocate Y R Sadashiva Reddy and advocate Muniyappa.

They have challenged the Tribunal's order dated April 17, 2018. The Tribunal headed by Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee, former chief justice of Karnataka High Court, had ordered to conduct fresh elections to the Karnataka Bar Council in three months time. This was after hearing the complaint filed by advocate Durga Prasad pointing out the alleged irregularities in the election held on March 27.