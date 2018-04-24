BENGALURU: The state government on Monday transferred Rajkumar Khatri, currently posted as the Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, to the Higher Education department as Principal Secretary.

Six other Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were also issued postings. Accordingly, M V Savithri was posted as Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services, Bengaluru, M Manjunath Naik has been posted as Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, K P Mohan Raj has been posted as Director of Municipal Administration, H R Mahadev has been posted as Mission Director, National Rural Livelihood Mission and given concurrent charges as Mission Director National Urban Livelihood Mission, Bengaluru. K B Sivakumar has been posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Services) and B Ramu has been posted as the Director of Tourism Department.