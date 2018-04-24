BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch police on Sunday arrested two men for IPL betting and seized `1.10 lakh in cash and four mobile phones from them.

They had obtained SIM cards by producing fabricated documents to indulge in IPL betting, the police said. The accused are Akshay Kumar, 25, resident of Hanumanthanagar and his associate, Gautam Jain, 24, of Vijayanagar. “The accused had rented a room at Girinagar near Byatarayanapura police station and were collecting betting amounts from people in the locality.

Based on a tip-off, a CCB team raided the house and nabbed the duo. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. We also gathered call records to ascertain the details of other accused who might have contacted the accused to participate in betting,” a police officer said.