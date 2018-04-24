BENGALURU: Soon after making internships mandatory for under-graduate engineering courses,Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi has now decided to monitor students who take up an internship.

Considering the fact that some students might not attend the internship and just submit a certificate, the authorities of VTU have taken this decision to monitor the students. The university has issued an official circular asking all internal guides, who are university faculties, to monitor the activities of students during their internship period. From the upcoming academic year, VTU has made internships mandatory for under-graduate courses to provide first-hand experience and industry exposure to students during their course period.

Talking about it, Prof Jagannath Reddy, registrar of VTU, said, “We have framed guidelines for compulsory internship programme for BE and B.Tech courses. To keep track of students’ activities during the internship, we have directed an internal guide to visit the industry where the student is doing an internship and can coordinate with the industry authorities.”

The university also clarified that there will not be any restriction and students can choose the industry from anywhere in India or abroad. “They can choose an industry or a research and development company anywhere. But the expenses will not be borne by the university,” clarified the registrar.

To avoid any misuse

According to sources from VTU, this monitoring has been made mandatory during internships to avoid students misusing the same. “We have seen students submitting their project works taken from others. The intention of asking internal guides to monitor students during internship is to avoid such fake certificates,” said a source.