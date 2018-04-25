BENGALURU: A 37-year-old software engineer has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after his ex-wife filed a complaint accusing him of sexually assaulting their six-year-old daughter. The incident reportedly took place two years ago and the Kengeri police, who have registered an FIR, are now on the lookout for the accused.

Police said that a woman had approached a court and filed a private complaint in 2016. Based on the court's directive, police have registered an FIR now.

The woman, also a software engineer, was married to Avinash Jha in 2006. The couple hails from Bihar and was working in Sweden. They have two daughters. As there were differences between them while they were in Sweden, they moved a court seeking divorce, which was granted. The court had given custody of the older daughter, then aged six, to Avinash Jha while the complainant got custody of the younger child, then one-year-old.

The couple moved to India in April 2016 after they got divorced. While the complainant lived in her hometown in Bihar with her second daughter, Avinash was staying with his first daughter in Koramangala and was working in a well-known software company located at Global Village Tech Park in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

When the mother met her elder daughter in April 2016 at a mall in Koramangala, the girl reportedly told her that her father was sexually assaulting her while bathing her and also when she sleeps. The girl told the mother that she does not want to live with her father and asked her to take her along. However, the mother could not take her daughter with her and returned to Bihar. After that, she could not get in touch with Avinash or her daughter. Thus, she filed a private complaint with the court.

“The case has come to us as Avinash was working in our jurisdiction. But there is no information about his current work place or residence. The complainant also seems to have no idea about that but we are trying to trace him,” police added.