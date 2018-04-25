BENGALURU: A 38-year-old woman, suffering from depression, killed herself and her nine-month-old infant by jumping under a moving train in Kengeri, before leaving behind a suicide note. The incident took place on late Monday night. The deceased mother and son have been identified as Manjula and Gagan. She was married to an electrician named Diwakar K a few years ago, and have a 12-year-old daughter, Gunashri.

A police officer said, “The incident took place late at night and came to light only on Tuesday morning when a passerby noticed the bodies and alerted the guards. The bodies were shifted to Victoria Hospital. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased were informed based on the information gathered at the spot. Preliminary investigations revealed that Manjula had left home a few months ago without informing her family, but was found on the outskirts of the city just a few days later.”

She left behind a suicide note saying that no one was responsible for her death and asked her husband to give their daughter to Govindrajanagar MLA Priya Krishna for adoption, the police sources said.

Diwakar told The New Indian Express, “Manjula was suffering from a psychiatric problem and was being treated at NIMHANS since a few years. On Monday evening, she left the house carrying Gagan. I was working at an apartment in Yeshvanthpur. After returning from work, I came to know that she had left home around 7.30pm and my daughter Gunashri was alone. I went in search of my wife with the help of my relatives. In the morning, we came to know about the incident.

Police are yet to reveal about her suicide note to me and they asked me to come to the police station once the final rites are conducted.” The family feels that Manjula may have suggested giving their daughter for adoption to the MLA considering that they were poor and that her husband would not be able to look after their children in future.