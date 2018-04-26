BENGALURU: A 21-year-old BCom student was killed on the spot while her friend escaped with minor injuries in a hit-and-run case that occurred near Ganapathi temple on West of Chord Road on Tuesday evening. The Malleswaram traffic police are on the lookout for the private bus driver, who sped away after the accident.

The deceased Chaitra, was a resident of Thindlu in Vidyaranyapura and a final year BCom student of a private college in Kodigehalli.

Police said that Chaitra was riding pillion along with her friend Sanjay on a bike. The two were going to attend a friend’s engagement in Rajajinagar. While they were passing by Ganapathi temple on West of Chord Road around 8.15 pm, a speeding private bus hit their vehicle from the rear. Due to the impact, both the riders were thrown off the vehicle. While Chaitra died on the spot as she had sustained fatal head injuries, Sanjay escaped with minor injuries.

“The bus driver did not stop the vehicle and fled the scene. We have got the registration number of the bus and the driver will be nabbed soon. According to eyewitnesses, rash and negligent driving by the bus driver is blamed for the mishap,” the police said. A case is registered in Malleswaram traffic police station in this connection.