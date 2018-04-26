BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the director general and inspector general of police and city police commissioner to permit the ‘Rakshaka Sena,’ a political party led by former employee of police department, to carry out peaceful campaign in the police colonies in the lawful manner ahead of the assembly elections. The secretary of the party had moved the high court against denying permission.

Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan issued this direction while ordering notice to the Election Commission-Karnataka, after hearing the petition filed by K R Poornima, secretary of Rakshaka Sena. She had moved the court challenging the endorsement issued by the city police commissioner rejecting the permission to campaign in the police colonies.

City police commissioner T Suneel Kumar had rejected the representation of V Shashidhar, president of Akhila Karnataka Police Mahasangha, who had sought directions to all police stations and divisional police officers not to obstruct workers of political party from visiting police colonies to enrol members of police families into the party and distributing pamphlets. Earlier, the police commissioner had feared disturbance due to their activities.