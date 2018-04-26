BENGALURU: The students who have written their second year pre-university course examinations and are preparing for other competitive examinations feel that it will be stressful to get two major results on the same day.

As per the present schedule, both second year pre-university course and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) results have been planned to be declared on April 30 and students who have taken both the exams feel that at least one should be postponed or preponed.

Even the faculties say that it would be difficult for students to deal with both the results at a time.

"Students are already under stress as they are preparing for many competitive exams and if in the middle of all this, dealing with two results will be difficult for them," Ranjith Kumar, a senior faculty with a private PU college.

"Average level students will be affected by the results, in case they score less," mentioned Prof Prakash, principal at a private PU college in city.

Meanwhile, students even submitted a request to the pre-university education department and some of them also sent an e-mail to Joint Entrance Examination authorities requesting to change the dates.

"Four of us have submitted online requests to both the authorities, but I don't know how seriously they will take it," said Chandana R, a student.

However, the authorities of PUE department said that they cannot change the dates for results announcement as everything is ready, even the calendar for admissions.