BENGALURU: Did you know that Malleswaram had a Maratha connection? Or that Shivaji's brother Venkoji built the Kadu Malleswaram temple with an inscription that speaks of breaking religious barriers? This and other tidbits of history is what’s in store at a three-day programme, “Heritage on wheels”, beginning tomorrow. Quite literally, the wheels in the event’s title refers to a 20-foot container truck with info panels on the inside.

A conservation architect by profession, Sridevi Changali, the co-founder of Masons Ink, an architecture company often found that people make heritage sound elitist. “Only a few academic circles get to decide the future of ancient structures. We want to change that, and give a chance to ordinary folk, auto drivers, school children, IT professionals to have a say in the matter,” Sridevi says.

Which is how the non-profit initiative came about, where Sridevi promises a large pick of event including a Malleswaram darshan, ancient board games, tracing Tipu’s rocket technology, tent cinema, a temple run heritage hunt, a VV Puram food walk and another walk reflecting the food traditions of the Tamil and Kannada communities in Malleswaram .

On Friday, the opening day of the event, the van will be stationed near Sankey Tank. “We want to make it fun and accessible which is why we have activities in both Kannada and English. For example, we have a bilingual storytelling session to rediscover Karnataka, its people, culture and traditions,” Sridevi adds.

At Thotta Tales, storyteller Soumya Srinivasan will narrate traditional folk stories that have passed on by word of mouth for centuries.“We need to look at heritage in terms of invisible citizens -- the birds, trees and animals. I’ve chosen a folk tale called Punyakoti, about a cow who sacrifices herself to a tiger, in exchange for keeping her calf safe. The story goes to show the cow’s integrity. People know these stories but seem to have forgotten them,” Soumya explains, adding that she will also be narrating a fable--Bhaghirathi’s Pond-- re-written by Sudha Murthy.

Bilingual storytelling by Ramya Srinidhi, a Basvangudi to Cottonpet story about famous dargahs in Bengaluru, and the mythology behind the Basavangudi Bull Temple by Lavanya Prasad are also part of the line-up. Other events include visiting graves of noblemen associated with Tipu Sultan, flipping through history using images and an interactive session with photographer Peevee, riding cycles in the quest for hidden art by Gathr, and a workshop by Back to Basics, at the end of which you will have created a hand-drawn heritage pocket-map of the city.

So, even if Pallanguzhi, Huli Aadu Aata, Chowka Bhara, Pachisi didn’t ring a bell so far, this show on heritage will ensure that you come away being introduced to these bygone board games.

Heritage on wheels will take place between April 27 and 29 starting 7.30am. While Day 1 will be held at Sankey Tank, Day 2 is at Fort High School, KR Road, and Day 3 at Cubbon Park.