A medley of our classic fairytales

The play is a mash-up of all the fairy tales we’ve grown up with, enjoyable for adults and kids alike.

Published: 27th April 2018 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Scenes from Unfairly Tales, a mash up of classic children’s fairy tales

By Tania Thomas
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Harshal and Gunjal go camping with their parents in a forest. The siblings get lost in the forest and get chased by a wolf. The escape from the wolf and the reunion with their parents forms the rest of the plot.”  Sound familiar? That’s how Ramya Sundarajan, co-director, summarises the play.

The Dramamia team puts together all that we’ve grown up with, staging a mash-up of the many long, but not forgotten fairy tales.  

Ramya Sundararajan says, “There are many references to fairy tales and there’s a cottage too with loads of fairy tale props. Since it’s a funny mishmash of references,  it’s been titled Unfairly Tales.

Unfairly Tales is an original script and it was first staged at a children’s day event. After it was well-received and much-appreciated by both kids and adults alike, they decided to take it to other audiences.
The play has been written, directed and performed by Ramya Sundararajan and Amruta Bendre, who play the role of the two siblings. The third actor, Namita Limaye who plays the role of the wolf, makes an appearance in the climax.

Even though the play is open to children who are four-years-old and above, it can be enjoyed by adults as well. “The sibling duo bicker constantly and all the dialogues are written in a funny vein. Older children and adults enjoy the play too because of the amusing back and forth between the siblings,” adds Ramya.
“The idea behind the play is to have fun and laugh out loud, both for us and for the audience. We’ve had great fun doing it so far. We added new songs, costumes, props since the time it was first staged,” adds Ramya.

After having put out this play for the first time last year, this will be their tenth performance in the city. This play is Dramamia’s first production. The crew of the team include Rahul Bendre (sound & music), Priyanka Gupta (props & crew), Pinal Chhowala (crew), Gowri Satyanarayana (photography & crew) and Ashwin Kumar (crew).  

“We (Ramya Sundararajan and Amruta Bendre) enjoy the process of writing, directing and acting in plays. We like it when we bring fun and joy to the audience. Every time we add, change and perform the script, it gives us a wonderful boost. We look forward to doing more shows and plays.”

The play
What: Unfairly Tales
Where: Atta Galatta, Koramangala
When: April 28, 11.30 am

