Bangalore Metro Rail Employees Union's indefinite metro strike called off

Bangalore Metro Rail Employees Union has given an undertaking to the High Court on Friday that it would call off the proposed indefinite Metro strike from Saturday.

Published: 27th April 2018 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a metro used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Bengaluru: Bangalore Metro Rail Employees Union has given an undertaking to the High Court on Friday that it would call off the proposed indefinite Metro strike from Saturday. It would also go on strike in future only after prior intimation.

The Union had on Friday morning informed Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) that the strike would commence from tomorrow. (April 28). The management of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited immediately approached the High Court after the notice from the Union and sought its intervention.

The court also passed an order on Friday afternoon that all non-financial demands need to be resolved by the management before May 3 and all financial demands made by the Union need to be sorted out before May 20.

