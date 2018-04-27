BENGALURU: In a joint operation, the Peenya police and the CCB personnel have arrested five men, including a system administrator in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Dasarahalli zone, who were allegedly issuing fake voter ID cards. The accused persons had allegedly got the login credentials of BBMP Assistant Revenue Officers to the Electoral Roll Management System (ERMS) website and issued fake voter IDs to about 1,000 people.

The accused have been identified as Naveen Kumar C G (30), a native of Nelamangala and a resident of Defence Colony in Bagalgunte; Sachin N (26) and Devaraj (25), both natives of Sira taluk in Tumakuru; Sanjay Kumar Sheelavanth (29), a resident of Nagasandra and a native of Humnabad in Bidar; and Karisiddeshwara S (34), a resident of Mallasandra in Dasarahalli and a native of Hosadurga in Chitradurga.

Sanjay, a BE graduate, was working as systems administrator in BBMP Dasarahalli zone Joint Commissioner’s office. Naveen Kumar was also earlier working as computer operator in the same office and was sacked a few years ago for misconduct. The other accused Karisiddeshwara was working as waterman with BWSSB.

Police said the Election Commission officials of Dasarahalli zone had filed a complaint that some unknown persons were adding names of voters in Dasarahalli and Yeshwanthpur assembly constituencies through the ERMS website and the Form 6 to register new voters for the same was was not being received in the office. Based on the complaint, a team led by Peenya Police Inspector Srinivas V T first traced the persons to whom the fake voter ID cards were issued.

“The people who got the ID cards did not know it was fake. When inquired where they got the ID cards, they said they were getting it from a cyber cafe named Seven Hills in Doddabidarakallu. Immediately, the owners of the cafe — Naveen and Sachin — were picked up for questioning. They confessed that they were issuing fake ID cards with the help of Sanjay, who knew the login credentials of officers as he worked in the BBMP office.

Based on their statement, Sanjay was arrested. Devaraj and Karisiddeshwara, who brought people to them to get voter ID cards, were also arrested,” police said.