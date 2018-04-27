BENGALURU: With government staff across the city deputed for training by the election commission for their roles as presiding officers and assistant presiding officers on April 28, three staff of the BWSSB are in a confused state as they have been asked to attend training sessions in two different places.

An Assistant Engineer has been asked to report for training at PES College at Hanumanth Nagar as well as at Bagalkunte. She has conveyed in writing to the nodal officer for BWSSB that she would only be attending at PES.

Another AE in the unaccounted-for water department and an executive engineer in the new initiatives department, too, are facing a similar dilemma.