BENGALURU: Seven months after a 25-year-old woman was suddenly kicked by a pillion rider on a bike approaching from the opposite direction in Lingarajapuram, the Banasawadi police have taken up a suo motu case. The incident, which occurred in September 2017 was captured by at least even to eight nearby CCTV cameras.

The footage is not clear, but shows a bike-borne trio approaching the woman who is walking in their direction, and then suddenly a leg sticks out to strike the woman straight on her chest.

The footage shows the woman falling due to the impact, as the trio escape from the spot. The video grabs show passers-by, including a woman, rushing to help the victim, who was in shock.

Strangely, seven months after, neither the identity of the woman nor that of the trio on the bike is known. Some Kannada TV channels picked up the footage and started telecasting it on on Thursday morning, which acted as a trigger for the police to take up a suo motu case. Following the telecast, the footage went viral on YouTube, forcing the Banasawadi police to act.

A police officer said, "Based on CCTV footage, we have taken a complaint and it is said that the incident has taken place in September 2017 in Lingarajpura. So far, no one has approached the Bengaluru city police, nor did any police station report the incident." The action of the bike-borne miscreants is particularly shocking and is a major concern as pedestrians walk on the roads regularly. This has made it easy even for chain-snatchers to strike without being identified, let alone be nabbed.