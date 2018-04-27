The Excise Department has suspended nearly 800 liquor licences across state for violation of poll code.

BENGALURU: The Excise Department on Thursday informed the High Court that it will review the suspension of liquor licences and take a expeditious decision within a week.

Additional Advocate General A G Shivanna made this submission before the court during the hearing of a batch of petitions challenging the suspension of liquor licence for various reasons, including of violation of poll code.

A memo has been placed before the court stating that the Excise Commissioner issued a letter dated April 25 to all Deputy Commissioners of Excise for reviewing the cases booked for violation of licence conditions.

Referring to the violations under different categories, the Commissioner informed the deputy commissioners to submit minimum revocation and thereupon cases that are compounding could be decided by Deputy Commissioners (Revenue) the memo said.

