All efforts on to trace missing techie Kumar Ajitabh: CID tells Karnataka High Court

The court was informed that the CID was making all efforts to trace him, including obtaining details from various airlines to search for any possible movements of the victim after he went missing.

Published: 28th April 2018 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Missing techie Kumar Ajitabh.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:THE CID probing the mysterious missing case of software engineer Kumar Ajitabh on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that it was making all efforts to trace the victim, including obtaining details from various airlines to search for any possible movements of the victim after he went missing and tracking his financial transactions through his bank and credit card statements. Besides, details of unclaimed bodies across the state are being verified on a daily basis.

This was stated in the report submitted by V Sreenidhi on behalf of the CID before Justice Raghvendra Chauhan on Friday. Justice Chauhan is hearing the petition filed by Ajitabh's father Ashok Kumar Sinha seeking directions to transfer the case from state police to CBI.

Taking note of these facts, Justice Chauhan asked CID to submit status report into the investigation by May 28. Sreenidhi said the CID requires further time for collection of evidence. Meanwhile, Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan pulled up the police department for its inaction.

