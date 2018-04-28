Courier company staff detained with 41.8 kg gold near Devanahalli

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Channarayapattana police on Friday detained four staffers, including a supervisor of Blue Dart courier service, for transporting 41.8 kg gold without taking the permission from the officers of the election commission. A senior police officer said that after a thorough investigation, the staff had given the documents, which belongs to Tanishq company. Earlier, the staff told the police that it was 58 kg gold and later, the police learnt it was about 41.8 kg.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a police officer said the jeep was stopped at Balepura check post near Devanahalli in the afternoon. During routine check, the police, along with election commission officials, found the box of gold ornaments. The Blue Dart supervisor Ramachandra V, along with three other staff, were taken into custody. "During interrogation, Ramachandra told the police that the gold ornaments belonged to Titan company and the gold was being taken to Chennai from Kempegowda International Airport.

The Customs officials had given clearance for the transport of the gold. But the courier staff had failed to take permission from the election commission. Meanwhile, officials from statistics surveillance team rushed to the spot and verified all the documents, which were found to be in order. But further investigations are on and a case has been filed against the staff.