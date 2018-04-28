Home Cities Bengaluru

Courier company staff detained with 41.8 kg gold near Devanahalli

A senior police officer said that after a thorough investigation, the staff had given the documents, which belongs to Tanishq company.

Published: 28th April 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Channarayapattana police on Friday detained four staffers, including a supervisor of Blue Dart courier service, for transporting 41.8 kg gold without taking the permission from the officers of the election commission. A senior police officer said that after a thorough investigation, the staff had given the documents, which belongs to Tanishq company. Earlier, the staff told the police that it was 58 kg gold and later, the police learnt it was about 41.8 kg.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a police officer said the jeep was stopped at Balepura check post near Devanahalli in the afternoon. During routine check, the police, along with election commission officials, found the box of gold ornaments. The Blue Dart supervisor Ramachandra V, along with three other staff, were taken into custody. "During interrogation, Ramachandra told the police that the gold ornaments belonged to Titan company and the gold was being taken to Chennai from Kempegowda International Airport.

The Customs officials had given clearance for the transport of the gold. But the courier staff had failed to take permission from the election commission. Meanwhile, officials from statistics surveillance team rushed to the spot and verified all the documents, which were found to be in order. But further investigations are on and a case has been filed against the staff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Channarayapattana police poll conduct
More from this section

Karnataka polls: Expect cliffhanger in outlying constituencies of Anekal, Hosakote

Anachrony: Survival of the fittest

Quinoa: The versatility of ‘ancient grain’

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures