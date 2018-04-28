Jnana Bharathi campus sandalwood theft: Bangalore University to approach ex-servicemen

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to protect sandalwood trees at Jnana Bharathi campus, Bangalore University has decided to seek help from the ex-service men association in the state. Following the recent incident where over 36 sandalwood trees were stolen from the bio-park area at Jnana Bharathi campus in a span of five days, the university has conducted a meeting with all concerned officials on Friday where incharge vice chancellor, registrar administration, registrar evaluation, garden superintendent and the bio-park co-ordinator were present.

It was decided during the meeting to approach the Karnataka State Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association and hire their members to safeguard the campus bio-diversity, specially the sandalwood trees. Meanwhile, the university has also decided to write to the government and police commissioner requesting for some weapons. "If they have a license and need a weapon, we will provide it after getting permission from the government and police department," Prof B K Ravi, registrar administration Bangalore University, informed. Another important decision that was taken in the meeting was the construction of five watch towers in and around the biopark.

"The watch towers will be constructed as soon as possible and 24x7 monitoring will be done," explained Ravi. Till the ex-servicemen service comes into effect, the university has requested the staff members to volunteer patrolling during night hours. However, it is not mandatory. "Considering that some of the staff members have shown interest in helping in the security services, this decision has been taken. Even I will come for a round around 2 am and if there are faculties or non-teaching staff interested to do so, a vehicle will be arranged from the university," said Ravi.