Home Cities Bengaluru

Jnana Bharathi campus sandalwood theft: Bangalore University to approach ex-servicemen

Over 36 sandalwood trees were stolen from the bio-park area at Jnana Bharathi campus in a span of five days.

Published: 28th April 2018 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

After 36 sandalwood trees were stolen from the Jnana Bharathi campus in a span of 5 days, the university has decided to setep up security | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to protect sandalwood trees at Jnana Bharathi campus, Bangalore University has decided to seek help from the ex-service men association in the state. Following the recent incident where over 36 sandalwood trees were stolen from the bio-park area at Jnana Bharathi campus in a span of five days, the university has conducted a meeting with all concerned officials on Friday where incharge vice chancellor, registrar administration, registrar evaluation, garden superintendent and the bio-park co-ordinator were present.

It was decided during the meeting to approach the Karnataka State Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association and hire their members to safeguard the campus bio-diversity, specially the sandalwood trees. Meanwhile, the university has also decided to write to the government and police commissioner requesting for some weapons. "If they have a license and need a weapon, we will provide it after getting permission from the government and police department," Prof B K Ravi, registrar administration Bangalore University, informed. Another important decision that was taken in the meeting was the construction of five watch towers in and around the biopark.

"The watch towers will be constructed as soon as possible and 24x7 monitoring will be done," explained Ravi. Till the ex-servicemen service comes into effect, the university has requested the staff members to volunteer patrolling during night hours. However, it is not mandatory. "Considering that some of the staff members have shown interest in helping in the security services, this decision has been taken. Even I will come for a round around 2 am and if there are faculties or non-teaching staff interested to do so, a vehicle will be arranged from the university," said Ravi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sandalwood Bangalore University Jnana Bharathi campus sandalwood theft ex-service men association
More from this section

Karnataka polls: Expect cliffhanger in outlying constituencies of Anekal, Hosakote

Anachrony: Survival of the fittest

Quinoa: The versatility of ‘ancient grain’

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures