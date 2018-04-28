More than 50 patients operated upon free of cost as part of RAGES Conference 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RAGES (Recent Advances in Gynaecological Endoscopy and Urogynaecology) Association is organising a three-day RAGES Conference 2018, which began on Friday at Hotel Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru. Laparoscopic surgery being performed at Altius Hospital in Rajajinagar, was telecast live at the hotel on Friday and will be done on Saturday and Sunday too. More than 50 patients were operated upon free of cost.

The patients presented with uterus problems, fibroid tumours, cancer, slipping of uterus, and other problems, where hysterectomy was also recommended. As the surgeries were being performed at the hospital, various doctors and specialists took to the stage at the hotel to explain the procedure to the participants.The patients for the surgery were selected from camps conducted in Pavagada, Kollegal and Chikkaballapur in the past three months. Retired Supreme Court Justice and Former Lokayukta N Santosh Hegde will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony on Sunday.

Among the chief guests are Dr Ravindra HN, IMA Karnataka President, and Dr Mallesh Hullamani, director and gynaecologist, City Hospital, Shivamogga. ‘Everything About Fibroids’, a book authored by Dr B Ramesh and Dr Chaitra TM will, also be released.