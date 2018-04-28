Polls shouldn’t come in way of promotions: Supreme Court

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is in a tight spot as the Supreme Court clarified that the election code of conduct would not be treated as an impediment to comply with its judgment in BK Pavitra's case and the promotions may be accordingly made, wherever not made. This was after the counsel for the state informed the Supreme Court that in terms of the judgement in Pavitra's case, demotions have already been implemented but all the promotions could not be fully implemented on account of election code of conduct and permission was being obtained.

Therefore, the Supreme Court gave the above direction on Wednesday and directed the state government to file an affidavit indicating that the promotions have been duly effected as per the revised seniority list, by May 1, 2018 and adjourned the hearing to May 9. After this, chief secretary K Ratna Prabha asked all the heads of departments to go ahead with promotions which were held back due to the poll code of conduct. When The New Indian Express contacted Ratna Prabha, she said promotions were given already in some departments but not for officials who were on poll duty. "Now, I have asked the heads of all departments to give promotions, even to those who are on poll duty in light of the Supreme Court order. The postings of those officers will be decided later if there are no vacancies where they are working, in view of elections," she said.

The chief secretary also asked all the departments to note that the Supreme Court had directed that KAT or the High Court would not grant stays in matters arising out of B K Pavitra's case. Therefore, any orders received so far can be considered infructuous, she clarified. Meanwhile, the exact number of officials who have been demoted and promoted would be known by Monday. The heads of all departments were asked to submit the revised seniority list and the details of promotion and demotion by Friday. Therefore, the details submitted by them has to be consolidated, a source said. "The state government is reluctantly implementing the directions issued in Pavitra's case, after the stringent directions issued by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, as the state government is not inclined to comply with its order citing the poll code," said Advocate K Satish, representing officials belonging to general merit candidates.

CORPORATION, BOARD OFFICERS NOT IN LIST

A source in government said roughly around 4,500 officials have been demoted and 3,500 officials will get promotions in the different departments, as per the seniority list prepared in compliance of the judgement of the apex court. However, this does not include officials working on the boards and corporations of the state government. If this is considered, the total number would be increased.