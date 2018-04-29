Bengaluru: Bike-borne men takes Kannur-bound bus to godown, passengers forced to sit inside for over four hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Panic gripped the 42 passengers en route to Kannur from the city when the bus they were travelling in was waylaid by bike-borne men who trashed the driver and parked the bus in a godown. While the passengers initially believed that the men were policemen, suspicions were aroused when repeated questions from the passengers were ignored.

“We did not have water to drink and we were forced to sit inside the bus. Initially, they claimed that they belonged to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and later they said they were from a private agency. We got so scared as we thought that we would be robbed. My co-passenger immediately dialled the police control room and informed them of the situation,” said Sandhya Arun, a passenger.

Passengers stuck inside the bus

According to some others, the men repeatedly told the passengers that they would be harmed if they tried to get down from the bus. “We were all scared. Thankfully, there were no children,” said Nayaz Khan, another passenger.

Meanwhile, the godown owner Kishore B M on Saturday filed a case with R R Nagar police stating that the accused had not consulted him before barging into the premises. On Friday night, the bus was brought to the godown and the security men stopped the vehicle after noticing passengers. “According to the security staff, one Gowda, who brought the bus, threatened the security guard and drove inside by force. So, I have filed a case against Gowda to take necessary action against him.”

Firm not aware of incident

The staff of Fullerton India, the financing firm, said they were not aware of the incident. Shukur P, a supervisor with Lama Travels, said that Nizam H R was driving the bus when he was thrashed by the accused. “We have given all details to the police.” Prajeeth C, a partner of Lama Travels, told TNIE, “We don’t have any loans on buses and they falsely made this claim to seize the vehicle.”

TORTUROUS TRAVEL