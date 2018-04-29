Karnataka polls: Congress manifesto promises ombudsman for Bengaluru civic agencies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to bring various civic agencies under one umbrella for better coordination and implementing development works related to Bengaluru, Congress, in its manifesto, promised to bring an ombudsman authority which will have an overall control over these agencies. With this, the party seems to be keen on splitting the existing BBMP into smaller corporations and bring them along with other civic agencies under Greater Bengaluru Authority.

In Bengaluru, there are various civic agencies including BBMP, BDA, BESCOM, BMTC, BWSSB and other agencies. Though all these agencies work for Bengaluru, the public often complains about lack of co-ordination among them. It could be road digging by BESCOM and BWSSB without informing BBMP, footpath encroachment where transformers are placed, even the tree cutting by BESCOM or BBMP and many more. Though these agencies are headed by senior IAS officers, there is no coordination.

In July 2015, the BBMP Restructuring Committee, that was constituted headed by Former Chief Secretary B S Patil, along with other members — former BBMP Commissioner Siddaiah and Urban expert V Ravichandar — favoured splitting of BBMP for better administration. They even recommended for Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) under which split versions of smaller corporations, BESCOM, BDA, BWSSB and other agencies would work for better coordination. The Mayor for GBA would be directly elected from people and will serve for five years.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, V Ravichandar, who was part of the committee, said they had recommended for an ombudsman authority which will act as a complaint receiving and resolving agency by coordinating with various civic agencies. “Now, if a public complains any civic related issue to one agency, it will be blamed on other agency, he or she has to run from pillar to post. If there is one agency which will take up their complaints and direct the concerned agencies, issues can be sorted out,’’ he said.

“One mayor and one commissioner cannot develop the city or resolve issues. Our government is keen on multi-layered approach,’’ a senior Congress Councillor on anonymity said.