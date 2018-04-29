Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka polls: Congress manifesto promises ombudsman for Bengaluru civic agencies

In Bengaluru, there are various civic agencies including BBMP, BDA, BESCOM, BMTC, BWSSB and other agencies.

Published: 29th April 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress promises to take up more road works in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to bring various civic agencies under one umbrella for better coordination and implementing development works related to Bengaluru, Congress, in its manifesto, promised to bring an ombudsman authority which will have an overall control over these agencies. With this, the party seems to be keen on splitting the existing BBMP into smaller corporations and bring them along with other civic agencies under Greater Bengaluru Authority.

In Bengaluru, there are various civic agencies including BBMP, BDA, BESCOM, BMTC, BWSSB and other agencies. Though all these agencies work for Bengaluru, the public often complains about lack of co-ordination among them. It could be road digging by BESCOM and BWSSB without informing BBMP, footpath encroachment where transformers are placed, even the tree cutting by BESCOM or BBMP and many more. Though these agencies are headed by senior IAS officers, there is no coordination.

In July 2015, the BBMP Restructuring Committee, that was constituted headed by Former Chief Secretary B S Patil, along with other members — former BBMP Commissioner Siddaiah and Urban expert V Ravichandar — favoured splitting of BBMP for better administration. They even recommended for Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) under which split versions of smaller corporations, BESCOM, BDA, BWSSB and other agencies would work for better coordination. The Mayor for GBA would be directly elected from people and will serve for five years.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, V Ravichandar, who was part of the committee, said they had recommended for an ombudsman authority which will act as a complaint receiving and resolving agency by coordinating with various civic agencies. “Now, if a public complains any civic related issue to one agency, it will be blamed on other agency, he or she has to run from pillar to post. If there is one agency which will take up their complaints and direct the concerned agencies, issues can be sorted out,’’ he said.
“One mayor and one commissioner cannot develop the city or resolve issues. Our government is keen on multi-layered approach,’’ a senior Congress Councillor on anonymity said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka polls Congress manifesto ombudsman authority
More from this section

Bengaluru: Bike-borne men takes Kannur-bound bus to godown, passengers forced to sit inside for over four hours

Once upon a time, there was a Jataka in Bengaluru

Karnataka polls: Expect cliffhanger in outlying constituencies of Anekal, Hosakote

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018