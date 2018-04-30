Prime accused in bus hijack case held near Mysuru Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have arrested the prime accused in the bus hijack case, in which a private bus with 42 passengers was hijacked by bike-borne men and locked inside a godown at Pattanagere in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (Mysuru Road) on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Chikkarangegowda (48), a resident of Jawaregowda Nagar in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. The police are on the lookout for other 3-4 accused persons who are absconding.

Police said Chikkarangegowda was nabbed at Hanchipura Gate near Nelamangala on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Highway in the wee hours of Sunday. He was allegedly going to Tumakuru with his family members. Based on credible information, the police intercepted his vehicle at Hanchipura Gate and arrested him.

It is said the accused works for a private agency that seizes vehicles for non-repayment of loans. The police are questioning him to get clues about the other absconding accused.The accused persons on two bikes had stopped a private bus (KA01 AG-636) belonging to Lama Travels on Friday night and had driven it to Pattanagere, while informing the passengers that they were CCB police. The bus had 42 passengers who were going to Kannur in Kerala.

Meanwhile, a release from Fullerton India, which has financed the bus, said, “At Fullerton India, we believe in responsible lending and follow a strict code of conduct and we ensure that all our associated agencies adhere to the same and our collection guidelines. We have constituted an internal inquiry into the incident with the collection agency in question and necessary action will be taken against those found guilty. Fullerton India strongly condemns the incident and regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers. We have extended our full support to the police.”