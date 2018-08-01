Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court to decide tomorrow on CBI probe into missing techie case

The court also asked its registry to place all the records submitted by the investigating officers in sealed covers which are to be presented before the court on Thursday. 

Published: 01st August 2018 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 10:22 AM

Karnataka High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come Thursday, the Karnataka High Court may take a decision on the petition seeking direction to the state government to hand over the case of missing techie Kumar Ajitabh to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

Justice Aravind Kumar said that the orders will be passed on merits of the case. The court also asked its registry to place all the records submitted by the investigating officers in sealed covers which are to be presented before the court on Thursday. 

Before this, the state government sought two weeks time to show further progress in the probe. But the counsel for Ashok Kumar Sinha, father of Ajitabh, argued that the family of the missing techie has lost faith in the investigation. The court then decided to come to a final decision on Thursday.

Sinha sought the court to direct the State to hand over the case to CBI. Sinha expressed apprehensions that Ajitabh’s disappearance could be part of an organized crime ring or that his son’s skills could be used for anti-national activities out of coercion or even that his son could be made a victim of organ-trafficking.

Ajitabh went missing in the city when he left home after receiving a call from a prospective buyer of his car for which he had advertised on online marketplace OLX on December 18, 2017. 

The High Court on January 16, 2018, had directed the City Police Commissioner to constitute a Special investigation team to trace Ajitabh, as the investigation by the Whitefield police had hit a dead end.

Mangaluru murder case: Five accused acquitted

BENGALURU: As the eyewitnesses turned hostile, the high court acquitted all the five persons convicted by the trial court in the murder case of advocate Naushad Kashimji in April 2009 at Mangaluru.

A division bench of Justice RB Budihal and Justice BA Patil acquitted all the five convicted.

The acquitted are businessman Dinesh Shetty, businessman Pratap Shetty L Ritesh, Subramanya alias Subbu and Ganesh.

Advocate Naushad was clubbed to death near his apartment in Falnir at Mangaluru city on April 9, 2009.  

