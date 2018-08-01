Man travels atop Bengaluru-Chennai Mail, suffers burns 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A ticketless passenger travelled on top of the Bengaluru-Chennai Mail and was thrown down on the tracks midway after accidentally brushing against overhead electrical wires on Monday night.

The 31-year-old was in an intoxicated state and sustained burn injuries, a senior Railway Protection Force official said. It is suspected that Vijay Kumar, a native of Hubballi, boarded the Chennai Mail instead of boarding one to Hubballi, an official said.

K C Chandraiah, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), RPF Bangarpet told The New Indian Express, “It is unclear at which station he boarded the Chennai Mail. But he went atop the general coach right behind the engine driver’s cabin. After the train crossed Bangarpet and Gudupalli and was heading towards Kuppam post-midnight, the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot stopped the engine immediately.”

The Railway Police took him on board the train up to Kuppam. “Railway officials arranged an ambulance and took him to a government hospital. Doctors said his body had been damaged 50 per cent and administered glucose and medicines, the ASI said. He was declared out of danger. “However, when the Government Railway Police went to check on him in the morning, Vijay Kumar had vanished. Cops are looking out for him.