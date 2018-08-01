Home Cities Bengaluru

Police Public School, Koramangala awarded Best CBSE School for encouraging sports

It is run by the Karnataka State Reserve Police Multipurpose Society as a welfare measure to provide quality education to the children of police force, especially to those from the lower strata.

BENGALURU: Police Public School, a co-educational school in Koramangala, built on 7.5 acres of land amidst lush greenery, was established in 2008. This is run by the Karnataka State Reserve Police Multipurpose Society as a welfare measure to provide quality education to the children of police force, especially to those from the lower strata. The society is a non-profit organisation run under the Education Management Committee comprising of top police officers (IPS & KSRP). 

Seventy per cent of admissions are given to the wards of the policemen and 30 per cent to the general public. The school promotes the best education with latest technology at an affordable cost. The school is affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi. Bhaskar Rao, IPS, ADGP, KSRP, is the current chairman. Founder Secretary M V Ramkrishna Prasad, SP State Intelligence, adorning the post of assistant secretary has immensely contributed to the growth of the school. Currently, there are 1,578 students with 90 teaching and non-teaching staff. The teacher and student ratio is 1:30.

In association with Spastics Society of Karnataka, the school is helping students to tackle difficulties in academic, personal and learning spaces and empower them by focusing on overall development. Under SSK, orientation programmes for students, teachers and parents are being conducted free of cost.
‘THOT’ lab promotes cognitive and creative thinking skills for problem-solving, optional analysis, decision making and resource management. It also helps deal with emotional states such as anxiety, frustration and anger and dealing with success and failures in life. Under social skills, it promotes handling interpersonal relationship, effective verbal and non-verbal communication and team building and management.

“Prep my Skills” helps student to focus on personality development through online platform. It helps in developing 21st Century skills, managing relationship and behaviour or habits.The school in association with Rama Krishna Mission aims at preparing younger generation to be better future citizens through its Awakened Citizen programme. To empower teachers, school also conducts a five-day orientation programme prior to every academic year.

The school encourages students in sports such as athletics, volleyball, kho kho, kabaddi, throwball, basketball and skating. In the last academic year, the school has represented the state in athletics at the CBSE-8 Cluster Meet at Raipur, Chandigarh. The school has won an award for the Best CBSE School to promote sports from Brain Feed, for recognising and encouraging students in sports. The school has two cricket teams – under 14 and under 16 categories – registered under KSCA.

Their newsletter ‘Vibes’ with 3 editions in an academic year, disseminates information about activities covered during the year. The school has Student Police Cadet managed by Karnataka police department. Interact Club under the department of Rotary Down Town also promotes overall development of the students. The management and staff strive to take the school to great heights.

