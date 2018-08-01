State department of medical education asks for two more weeks to complete admission 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state department of medical education has requested the government of India for extension of deadline for admission to undergraduate medical courses for the current academic year.

This comes after the delay in the announcement of schedule to conduct a second round of medical counselling under All India Quota.

As per the current deadline, the entire process of admission to undergraduate medical seats should be completed by August 18. But, this time as the delay is not from the state’s side, the department has requested for extension of the deadline.

A senior official of the medical education department said, “We have submitted a request to the government of India seeking an extension of deadline till August 30. As the case is before Supreme Court and we cannot resume the second round until the second round seat allotment for All India Quota is completed, we have requested for an extension,” said a senior official of the department.

After the completion of the first round of seat allotment, the Madras High Court issued an order asking authorities concerned to allot grace marks for the candidates who wrote National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the Tamil language.

Following this, the second round seat allotment for medical courses has been stalled under All India Quota and following which, even the second round seat allotment at the state has been stopped.

No extension needed for dental

However, officials from the medical education department said that the admission process for dental courses will be completed on time. The deadline given for completion of admission process to dental courses is September 15.