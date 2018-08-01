Stop all work, remove illegal flexes, banners and buntings: BBMP Commissioner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an unusual development, the BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad on Wednesday directed all officers to stop all work and deploy the entire men and machinery and get all the flex, banners, buntings removed by afternoon.

Manjunath Prasad’s direction came after the Karnataka High Court took serious exception to the illegal flexes, banners and buntings that are spoiling the aesthetic beauty of city.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas issued oral direction on its own to the counsel of Manjunath Prasad when the court proceedings began on Wednesday morning.

All the illegal flexes, banners and buntings should be removed before the public interest litigation (Serial No.99) seeking directions to remove them be taken up for hearing, the court asked the counsel of BBMP, the court said while pulled up the BBMP for delay in framing advertisement policy to regulate the illegal flexes and banners in city.

Immediately, the BBMP counsel passed the message to the Commissioner of BBMP N Manjunath Prasad. In response to it, the Commissioner issued the following directions to his officials through the Whatsapp group created.

“Very Urgent-Attention: Joint Commissioners, Chief Engineers, Superintendent Engineers, Executive Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers and Assistant Engineers: The hon’ble Chief Justice has today in an open court has ordered that all flex, banners and buntings have to be removed by afternoon. All officers are hereby directed to stop all work and deploy the entire men and machinery and get all the flex, banners, buntings removed by afternoon," Prasad said.

Further, he asked the officials to post all the pictures of removal in this Whatsapp group.

“I will be attending the court at 2.30 pm and making a statement on the action taken in this regard. File FIRs on the offenders and people who prevent you from removing these defacements. For strict compliance”, Prasad directed the officials.

The court will take up the batch of public interest litigations seeking directions to remove illegal flexes, banners and buntings at 2.30 pm.