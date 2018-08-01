Teenage MUNners debate on global issues and world politics

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Replicating the conference held by the United Nations, students at the Model United Nations (MUN) play out the roles of delegates of different countries. These 15 to 18-year-olds debate over real-world issues and imitate the politics of the countries, they represent. Holding this for seven years, Bishop Cottons Boys’ School claims the MUN held at their premises is the largest MUN held in south India.

The seventh edition of Cottons Model United Nations (CoMUN) is being held from July 30 to

August 1, in Bishop Cottons Boys’ School Auditorium, where Kanika Chaudhary, ambassador and special envoy, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, was invited as the chief guest of the ceremony.Mercy Stanley who has been the coordinator of CoMUN for the last seven years, says that MUN helps harness several skills in the students. “It helps them improve research and public speaking and debating skills. Most of our boys who have been part of MUN have gone abroad and are doing research on foreign policies of different countries.”

Some of the committees this year include United Nations counter-terrorism committee, special session on organised crime, United Nations Department of economic and social affairs. “There is a pin drop silence when the MUN happens. Everyone is serious about their committees. There are even participants and observers who come in, who are as young as students of class 6,” she says.

The middle-school children also actively participate. They first start with volunteering to help with logistics and eventually take on the role of being delegates. The best of these delegates are later selected for MUNs on an international level. “Class 11 and 12 students – the most experienced ones – chair the committee. The secretary-general is formed, using old experienced MUNners.

While the participants are usually from class 8 onwards. On the basis of this MUN, we will choose the best and send them to competitions such as Ivy League and Harward MUN,” she adds.This year, Christ college, Bishop Cottons Girls School and Ryan International are among the 43 schools participating for the MUN. While the General Assembly and Security Council sessions are held at the auditorium, the other committees will be held in different rooms, within the campus premises.