Home Cities Bengaluru

We know their value, we pay them the most, says Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief 

With the series ending on Tuesday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad shared with us his take on the condition of pourakarmikas.

Published: 01st August 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The New Indian Express carried a six-part series highlighting problems faced by pourakarmikas in their daily lives. With the series ending on Tuesday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad shared with us his take on the condition of pourakarmikas. Excerpts of the interview follow. 

Manjunath Prasad

Q: Are you aware of problems faced by pourakarmikas in getting their salaries?
A: There were problems earlier as they were part of a contract system, which had been the practice for the last 30 years. But, from December 2017, we took a big decision and all the contract pourakarmikas were absorbed into the BBMP. We are paying salaries directly to their account.

Q: But there were delays in payment?
A: There will be glitches in every new system. We have overcome these, and we have sorted it out. All BBMP pourakarmikas will be paid on time hereafter.

Q: What is your solution?
A: We have put salary details of every working pourakarmika on our website along with details such as the ward they service and their bank account details. In next two to three days, we will be doing ward mapping, after which you can click on any particular road, and the name of pourakarmika and their details will be made available to the public.

Q: Will you recruit the pourarakarmikas who lost their jobs?
A: We have made it clear, we are not going to recruit the 3,000 pourakarmikas who were not part of our system. Some of them were bogus claims, having two or more bank accounts. We cannot pay them.

Q: For a city like Bengaluru, which has more than one crore population, will 18,000 pourakarmikas be sufficient?
A: We have details of every single road and collection of garbage from households. Our pourakarmika numbers were decided based on scientific data. The Outer Ring Road and other major roads will have mechanical sweeping machines. We cannot use people to clean these roads as these are heavy traffic stretches.

Q: Do you think pourakarmikas here are paid well?
A: As per my knowledge, BBMP is paying a salary of around `15000, which is the highest in the country. No other metro is paying that big a salary. We know their value.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pourakarmikas BBMP Manjunath Prasad BBMP Commissioner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century