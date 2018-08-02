BBMP starts major drive, considers more penalty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following directions issued by the Karnataka High Court to remove flexes and banners in the city by 2.30 pm on Wednesday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) began a major drive same.

Following the order by the Court, Mayor Sampath Raj directed officials to carry out the drive asked for a report on the action by 3 pm. In order to carry out the task before the set deadline, BBMP engaged personnel assigned for other tasks. The Mayor has also called for a special meeting on August to discuss increasing penalty amount.

As per BBMP Advertisement Byelaws, under various provision penalty can be levied from Rs 500 up to Rs 2 lakh. Speaking to TNIE, Sampath said at present the penalty amount is small, offenders are doing away with it. He is also appealing to all councillors to instruct their followers not to put up banners in their wards, particularly since the festival season is nearing.

The removal drive went on well after the deadline in many places. A BBMP official said until 2.30 pm, about 4,400 flexes and banners had been removed and by 4 pm the number had crossed 5,000.