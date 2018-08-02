Bikers raise voice against sexual abuse

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ride against molestation, as its name suggests, is a nationwide ride that the bikers community of India will embark on, to spread awareness on rising number of crimes against women and children.

Riders from the Biking Community of India (BCI) will hit the roads in more than 30 cities, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and from Gujarat to Assam, to raise their voice against the issue. More than 60 clubs are participating in this event. Some of them include BCI, IRC and Paramount.

Organised by Indian Royal Cruisers (IRC), more than 200 participants in Bengaluru will be coming together to show their solidarity against molestation and sexual abuse against women and children.

The founder of IRC, Ashish Singh says, "The idea of this pan India ride came from the realisation that it is high time we should raise our voice against molestation. We have many women riders in our community. In this campaign, they will also talk about how a woman must be treated."

The event will flag off from Freedom Park at 5.30 am on August 5, which will be followed by an awareness session from 6.30 am. Thereafter, the riders will ride through the city, the check-points of the route include Nehru Planetarium, MG Road Metro, Vivekananda Metro, ITI, KR Puram and Hoskote Toll Plaza. And the ride will come to an end with a stop at Torinos Cafe.

Even though the ride is organised by the bikers community, the invitation is open to all who want to join in. "We wanted to incorporate as many people as possible for this cause, but due to permissions and restrictions by the police, we have only around 200 participants who will be joining in Bengaluru," adds Ashish.

Ride Against Molestation

Where: Freedom Park

When: August 5, 5.30 am.

For more details about the ride, contact 80505 08686.