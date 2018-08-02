Home Cities Bengaluru

Bikers raise voice against sexual abuse

Ride against molestation, as its name suggests, is a nationwide ride that the bikers community of India will embark on, to spread awareness on rising number of crimes against women and children. 

Published: 02nd August 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ride against molestation, as its name suggests, is a nationwide ride that the bikers community of India will embark on, to spread awareness on rising number of crimes against women and children.

Riders from the Biking Community of India (BCI) will hit the roads in more than 30 cities, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and from Gujarat to Assam, to raise their voice against the issue. More than 60 clubs are participating in this event. Some of them include BCI, IRC and Paramount.

Organised by Indian Royal Cruisers (IRC), more than 200 participants in Bengaluru will be coming together to show their solidarity against molestation and sexual abuse against women and children.

The founder of IRC, Ashish Singh says, "The idea of this pan India ride came from the realisation that it is high time we should raise our voice against molestation. We have many women riders in our community. In this campaign, they will also talk about how a woman must be treated."

The event will flag off from Freedom Park at 5.30 am on August 5, which will be followed by an awareness session from 6.30 am. Thereafter, the riders will ride through the city, the check-points of the route include Nehru Planetarium, MG Road Metro, Vivekananda Metro, ITI, KR Puram and Hoskote Toll Plaza. And the ride will come to an end with a stop at Torinos Cafe.

Even though the ride is organised by the bikers community, the invitation is open to all who want to join in. "We wanted to incorporate as many people as possible for this cause, but due to permissions and restrictions by the police, we have only around 200 participants who will be joining in Bengaluru," adds Ashish.

Ride Against Molestation

Where: Freedom Park

When: August 5, 5.30 am.

For more details about the ride, contact 80505 08686.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biking Community of India Voice Against Sexual Abuse Indian Royal Cruisers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century