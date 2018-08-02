Couple held for stealing valuables worth Rs 1.35 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A couple, who had stolen valuables worth more than Rs 1.35 crore from the house of a businessman on the pretext of performing a puja, was arrested by the Koramangala police. The accused are Reshma alias Seema (24) and her husband Kiran S (28) — residents of Jakkasandra in Koramangala.

Reshma was working as a domestic help in the house of Jayanth S Beda, a businessman in Koramangala, while her husband was an auto driver. Police said Seema was working in Jayanth’s house for the last three years. She hatched a plot with her husband to rob the house. They knew Jayanth’s wife Yogini was pious and decided to misuse this. They made Yogini believe that Sai Baba had come in Reshma’s dream and had warned her of some tragedy in her house. Reshma offered her to perform a puja so it would help them.

“During the puja, Reshma asked Yogini to keep some jewels and stole them while Yogini was not there. She repeated the same on 3-4 occasions. As Jayanth used to travel abroad frequently, he was not aware about the developments. Recently, the couple’s children had come from abroad to attend a function. Only when they asked for the jewels to wear, the theft came to light,” police said.

“Jayanth filed a complaint and suspected Reshma’s role, who had left the job some months ago. Yogini was also questioned to know more about Reshma. It was revealed that Reshma had called her recently and told that she had found a Baba idol on her agricultural land and had demanded Rs 15 lakh to build a temple. We asked Yogini to call Reshma and ask her to come and collect the money. When Reshma came, she was detained and questioned. She confessed to have committed the theft. Later, her husband was also arrested,” police said.

“They had sold the stolen jewels and had purchased new ones. Booty worth Rs 1.35 crore, including 3.75 kg of gold and diamond jewels and the vehicles have been recovered from the couple,” the police added.