Criminal cases to be filed against offenders putting up illegal flexes and banners

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Criminal cases will be filed against people who put up illegal flexes and banners from Thursday, said BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad.

He said he has spoken to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar to instruct his officials to register criminal cases against offenders. The BBMP Commissioner will also be writing letters to various political party offices about this.

Manjunatha Prasad issued a public notice on Wednesday that advertisers/printers/printers and the person whose image appears in such displayed materials are liable for criminal prosecution under the provisions of Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976 and Karnataka Open Places (Prevention Disfigurement) Act, 1981. The notice also states that such acts could be made punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or with fine which may extend to `1,000, or with both, apart from prosecution under government notification dated March 11, 2016 and under other penal laws. The notice has also specified the kinds of printed materials which are liable to be penalised under these laws.