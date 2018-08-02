Home Cities Bengaluru

Eastern connectivity to airport may be scrapped: BIAL CEO

The 300 m tunnel route along with a 2.4 km subway will run in the mid-portion beneath the first and second runways, according to a proposal submitted to AERA.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pointing out the negative impact of activism against development projects, Chief Executive Officer of BIAL Hari Marar said that connectivity to the airport from the eastern part of the city was likely to be scrapped.  

“The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India is worried about the outcry in Bengaluru. We are likely to lose the eastern connectivity for ever,” Marar said.  The tunnel would only run under the taxiway and not the runway as feared.

The 300 m tunnel route along with a 2.4 km subway will run in the mid-portion beneath the first and second runways, according to a proposal submitted to AERA. The Rs 1,221- crore project will be linked with the upcoming Eastern Connectivity Road from Hoskote and also connect the proposed maintenance, repair and cargo facility.

Pointing out that over 90% of the traffic to the airport presently comes from different parts and joins at Hebbal thereby creating massive traffic congestion, the CEO said the eastern connectivity was planned to take away 25 to 30% of this traffic.

