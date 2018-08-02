Home Cities Bengaluru

Indiranagar residents say no to revamping of BDA Complex into mall

They suggest building a park in the area if the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) is running into losses rather than a shopping mall.

Published: 02nd August 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indiranagar residents are protesting against the redevelopment of the BDA Complex, as the project would require cutting of about 200 trees in the locality.

The residents have filed an online petition against the move on jhatkaa.org addressing the BDA chairman to stop the felling of trees. The petition has already received over 3,000 signatures.

Swarna Venkataraman, secretary of Indiranagar 1st Stage League Resident Welfare Association, says, “There are bad roads less than 300 metres away from the complex. The authorities should be focussing on these issues rather than spending crores for a mall that residents do not need. There are big malls already in the locality. If another one comes up, it would only lead to more traffic congestion.” She adds, “There are some old trees, some even older than the building. Even if you plant ten saplings for each tree cut, they may not thrive, as weather conditions have changed.”       

The residents also say that they have been trying to reach authorities, but in vain, says Madhura Salgar, member of citizen group ichangeindiranagar. She adds, “There is also a lake within 75 metres of the complex. According to the National Green Tribunal, no construction can come up in this buffer zone. They’d be violating the rules if they do. There was a RTO which was shifted to Kasturi Nagar. It was convenient to go to the BDA complex for all basic needs but now, it’s difficult to find places and reach there as many residents in the area are senior citizens.”   

BS Shivakumar, engineer member, BDA, says the RTO was running its operations from the building on a rental basis. “The lease expired, and hence, they moved out,” he says, adding that the BDA has signed the agreement with the consignor only in March for the redevelopment project, as it was running into losses. “They will be submitting the plan to the BDA in a week’s time may be, and once it is approved, we will plan the project. This will help in generating better revenue,” he says. When asked about the residents opposing cutting of trees, he says, “The plan is not frozen yet. We will keep all the factors, such as NGT rules and cutting of trees, in mind. We will try and shift them or ensure minimum cutting of trees.” 

