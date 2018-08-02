Karnataka HC imposes hefty Rs 2 lakh cost on two who petitioned against air show ‘imports’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed a public interest litigation filed by two persons imposing exemplary cost of Rs 2 lakh each. They filed this petition alleging that certain sensitive material was brought into India during the country’s premier air show, AeroIndia, in 2009 held in Bengaluru, without following due process of law, which caused heavy loss of revenue while compromising national security.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas imposed the costs on Nischal Padhya of Mumbai and Arun Goyal of New Delhi, while dismissing the public interest litigation filed by them by party-in-person.The court dismissed the petition saying the petitioners were seeking to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this Court, keeping the affected parties in dark.

The court further said that the material on record clearly established that the companies which imported F-16 Fighter Aircraft and its ground handling equipment had suffered legitimate Customs duty in terms of the provisions of the Customs Act and the Notification. The petitioners were aware of all these aspects and have filed the instant petitions with an oblique motive while making reckless allegations and have gravely abused the process of law.

“This is a fit case where the petition should be dismissed while imposing exemplary costs on the petitioners and other non-monetary directions. Accordingly, these writ petitions stand dismissed. The petitioners are saddled with costs of Rs.2 lakh each”, the court said.

The court also barred the petitioners from filing any public interest litigation before this Court in future. However, this debarment shall not apply to the causes of personal nature, the court said.

Case history

The specific allegation of the petitioners was that during the Aero India 2009, some firms engaged in the business of running supply chain and logistical supports imported Fighter Aircraft F-16 and its ground support handling equipments to show-case the Fighter Aircraft in the exhibition. While doing so, the imported goods and materials, were not subjected to custom duty.

