Man sets up illegal telephone exchange, held

The 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating BSNL to the tune of “several crores of rupees” by converting international calls to local calls.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a joint operation conducted by Telecom Department officials and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths, a 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating BSNL to the tune of “several crores of rupees” by converting international calls to local calls. The illegal act is being viewed as a “threat to national security” as calls made this way cannot be traced, and can be potentially used for anti-national activities too, according to the police. The accused has been identified as Tamizulla, a resident of Bismillanagar off Bannerghatta Road.

According to police, the Telecom department officials alerted them about the racket that was involved in converting international calls into local calls using advanced technology. Based on that, a team of CCB police raided the room located on the fourth floor of a building in Bismillanagar and nabbed the accused.

“Investigations revealed that Tamizulla in connivance with one Suboch, a resident of Bangladesh, and a telecom company in Bangladesh, had indulged in the illegal act. He had set up a telephone exchange network in the room and had got unlimited data connection from BSNL. He used SIM Box/Gateways, modem and other equipment, and converted international calls made from some companies and clients in foreign countries,” the police said.

“The call rates were much cheaper compared to the international calls and thus caused a huge loss to BSNL. The technology is also a threat to national security as the calls made using this technology cannot be traced. Investigations are on to estimate the loss BSNL incurred and the amount of tax evasion. However, prima facie, BSNL has suffered a loss of several crores,” the police said.

Two gateways that had 32 active SIM cards, 64 used SIM cards, TP Link equipment and a system, totally worth around `2 lakh, have been seized from the accused.A case is registered in Suddaguntepalya police station in this connection.

