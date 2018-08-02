Home Cities Bengaluru

Rowdy Kunigal Giri, three aides arrested

Notorious rowdy Kunigal Giri and three of his associates have been arrested by the sleuths of the Organised Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:40 AM

Girish H V alias Kunigal Giri (31), who hails from Kunigal taluk in Tumakuru, has around 90 cases of robbery, dacoity and extortion.  Srinivas alias Vasu (30), Vinod H V (24) — both hailing from Kunigal — and Anandkumar (28), a resident of Laggere, have also been arrested.

Police said  they received a tip-off that Giri and his armed gang were waiting on Hegganahalli Main Road near GKW Layout on Tuesday night. They were waiting for an industrialist, who was supposed to take that route and had hatched a plot to murder him and rob his valuables. A police team raided the place and nabbed them. Police said lethal weapons and an SUV were seized from the arrested persons

WHO IS HE

Kunigal Giri was earlier the leader of a dacoity gang that targeted clubs and bungalows. He led a gang of 15-20 armed men. Giri had confessed earlier he wanted even the President and PM of the country to know his name and thus he took to commit heinous offences back to back.

