BENGALURU:A group of four unidentified men hacked to death a youth under Kalasipalya police station limits at 11 pm on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly murdered Syed Ameen (22) with machetes outside a hardware shop in Bamboo Bazar when he was coming out of the shop where he worked.

Probe revealed that a friend of the victim, who had turned foe recently, was behind the murder over personal enmity.