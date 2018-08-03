BBMP official assault case: Karnataka HC takes Bengaluru commissioner to task

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking the city Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar to task over the assault on the workers engaged by the BBMP to remove unauthorised flex/banners/buntings across the city, the Karnataka High Court on Friday ordered him to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken or proposed to be taken to protect the Bbmp personnel/workers involving in the process of removal of the same.

Taking serious exception of the assault on workers on duty, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas directed the police commissioner to also look into the instigators behind the incident, not just those assaulted and submit the 'result of the investigation' into the incident by Tuesday.

The court said that the commissioner will be held responsible if such incidents recurred.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Uday Holla submitted that the incident happened in Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits and five accused have been arrested by the local police.

A group of people assaulted the workers engaged in the removal of unauthorised flexes in Ramamurthy Nagar. Taking note of the issue, the court summoned the city police commissioner.