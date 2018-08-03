Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops accused of assaulting father, son

A father and son duo was allegedly assaulted by a police sub-inspector and a constable recently. The reason: the father was standing in front of them with his hand inside his pocket.

Published: 03rd August 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A father and son duo was allegedly assaulted by a police sub-inspector and a constable recently. The reason: the father was standing in front of them with his hand inside his pocket. Following the incident, members of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) protested in front of Banaswadi police station on Thursday.Satish, who runs a gas stove repair shop, and his son Samson, both residents of Janakirama Layout in Lingarajpuram, sustained injuries in the alleged incident. Banasawadi PSI Murali and constable Lokesh have been accused of assaulting them.

The assault allegedly took place on Saturday evening when the PSI and the constable were patrolling. They found two bikes parked in front of Satish’s shop in Janakirama Layout and asked him to produce the documents. Satish reportedly produced documents of one bike and told them the documents of the other bike was at home. 

During the conversation, 
he reportedly put his hand inside his pocket while speaking to the police. This allegedly irked the policemen, who then abused him and asked him if that was a way to stand before police personnel. They allegedly hit him with lathis. Samson, who was inside the shop, came to his father’s rescue and he too was assaulted.Later, they were allegedly taken to police station and assaulted again. When Satish’s wife and relatives went to the police station, the PSI allegedly threatened to book the father and son in a drug peddling case and arrest them. The two were later released.

Following the incident, DSS members protested outside Banasawadi police station 
on Thursday, demanding the suspension of the policemen who assaulted the father and the son.Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Seemant Kumar Singh said he has ordered for an inquiry into the incident and sought a report from DCP (East) Ajay Hilori.

