Floral tribute to soldiers, cinema at Lalbagh this year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: THIS Independence Day, the flower show at Lalbagh will be dedicated to the Indian Navy, Army and Air Force. The annual flower show, which opens on August 4 this year, will also be a tribute to 85 years of Kannada cinema.The 208th flower show is being organised by the Horticulture Department. “The sacrifices and services of the soldiers are invaluable. They protect us by putting their lives in danger. So this year we decided to pay respect to them,’’ Y S Patil, Director, Horticulture Department, told reporters.

The Glass House will have models of different bomber planes, jet fighters, war helicopters and INS Vikramaditya along with models showing BSF jawans in action and soldiers guarding the Siachen Glacier. The entire set-up will be 33 feet long and 40 feet wide and at least 1.2 lakh flowers will be used, including Dendrobium, Mokara orchids, Anthurium, carnation and lily. Some of the flowers will be brought from Udagamandalam and Holland.

Artist T S Jagadish and team will carry out the entire project. There will be floral replicas of four types of warplanes and helicopters manufactured by HAL as well as models of ISRO’s PSLV and GSLV satellites.

There will also be a music performance by members of Border Security Force, Karnataka State Reserve Police and Madras Engineering Group and Centre.To commemorate 85 years of Kannada cinema, 15,000 flowers will be used to create a 45 feet model of a reel. There will also be an 8 feet by 6 feet video camera replica made with 7,000 roses.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

Heart shaped flower arches resembling Dubai’s Miracle Garden

Flower pyramid using 25,000 pots

Floral replica of a lighthouse

Floral lion made with 25,000 flowers

An artificial waterfall

Entry fee: `70 for adults, `20 for kids above 12

Date: August 4 to August 15

Vehicle parking: Five acre land next to Mysuru Horticulture Society