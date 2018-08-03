Home Cities Bengaluru

Floral tribute to soldiers, cinema at Lalbagh this year

Glass House will have models of different bomber planes, jet fighters and war helicopters.

Published: 03rd August 2018

Preparations in full swing for the 208th flower show being organised by the Horticulture Department in Lalbagh. The show will be dedicated to the Indian Navy, Army and Air Force | Vinod kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: THIS Independence Day, the flower show at Lalbagh will be dedicated to the Indian Navy, Army and Air Force. The annual flower show, which opens on August 4 this year, will also be a tribute to 85 years of Kannada cinema.The 208th flower show is being organised by the Horticulture Department. “The sacrifices and services of the soldiers are invaluable. They protect us by putting their lives in danger. So this year we decided to pay respect to them,’’ Y S Patil, Director, Horticulture Department, told reporters.

The Glass House will have models of different bomber planes, jet fighters, war helicopters and INS Vikramaditya along with models showing BSF jawans in action and soldiers guarding the Siachen Glacier. The entire set-up will be 33 feet long and 40 feet wide and at least 1.2 lakh flowers will be used, including Dendrobium, Mokara orchids, Anthurium, carnation and lily. Some of the flowers will be brought from Udagamandalam and Holland. 

Artist T S Jagadish and team will carry out the entire project. There will be floral replicas of four types of warplanes and helicopters manufactured by HAL as well as models of ISRO’s PSLV and GSLV satellites. 
There will also be a music performance by members of Border Security Force, Karnataka State Reserve Police and Madras Engineering Group and Centre.To commemorate 85 years of Kannada cinema, 15,000 flowers will be used to create a 45 feet model of a reel. There will also be an 8 feet by 6 feet video camera replica made with 7,000 roses.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS
Heart shaped flower arches resembling Dubai’s Miracle Garden
Flower pyramid using 25,000 pots
Floral replica of a lighthouse 
Floral lion made with 25,000 flowers
An artificial waterfall 
Entry fee: `70 for adults, `20 for kids above 12
Date: August 4 to August 15
Vehicle parking: Five acre land next to Mysuru Horticulture Society

