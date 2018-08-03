Home Cities Bengaluru

Four-year-old boy dies after hot sambar falls on him  

A four-year-old boy died after hot sambar fell on him in the kitchen at their shed in Jayanagar 4th T Block on Wednesday. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A four-year-old boy died after hot sambar fell on him in the kitchen at their shed in Jayanagar 4th T Block on Wednesday. The deceased, Vivek S, was the son of daily wage labourer Suresh and Asha, a cook. A police officer from Tilak Nagar police station said the incident took place on Wednesday evening when Asha and her son were having dinner and Suresh was outside.

Meanwhile, there was a knock at their door and Asha went to answer it. This is when Vivek stood up and pulled the pot full of steaming sambar, which fell on him. Asha rushed her severely burnt son to Victoria Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.The couple from Shivamogga had come to the city a few years ago. 

